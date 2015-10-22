Overnight storm update

With the recent storm that brought many inches of rain into the region, it brought along with it closed roads and power outages. We are working to keep you updated with the impact and what you need to know in the aftermath. The storm aftermath is pretty calm today and traffic and power are all as normal.

NewsChannel10 has been checking on outages all morning to make sure that you were on time for work and school. After almost 2300 people were without power this morning Excel has been working to restore it . As of about 7:30 AM all power has been restored.

We also talked to TxDOT officials to make sure the roads were safe. According to drivetexas.org FM Road 1062 near Canyon is expected to be closed until NEXT THURSDAY due to flooding.

Paul Braun from TxDOT Wants to remind you hydroplaning is a continued problem throughout the day and just because there is not standing water on the road doesn't mean its not slick. The best thing to do is slow down and drive carefully until the roads are dry. We will continue to bring you the latest updates when they become available.