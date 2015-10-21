Coat drive to benefit Eveline Rivers Christmas Project

AMARILLO, TX. - With fall's arrival and winter weather on the way, one local group is helping 'Spread the Warmth'.

Today through Friday, the Cindy Habel team at Coldwell Banker will be collecting coats for those in need.

All sizes, infant to adult are needed. With children's sizes being in demand the most.

They will also be accepting hats, gloves, scarves and blankets.

The coat drive will directly benefit the Eveline Rivers Christmas Project in Amarillo.

You can donate items at 5701 Time Square Boulevard, Suite 190 anytime between 8:30 am and 5:30 in the afternoon through Friday.

When you donate an item, your name goes in the hat for great prizes to be drawn.

For more information call Rocky Diffendaffer at 683-4771.