Iconic Wienermobile in Amarillo

If you have ever wanted to see the inside of the Oscar Mayer's iconic Wienermobile, now is your chance! The Wienermobile is visiting Amarillo for the rest of this week.



They will be in different Walmart parking lots handing out Wiener Whistles and giving tours of the Wienermobile.

Here are a list of the Locations where you can see and tour the Wienermobile:

Wednesday the 21st:

Walmart Super Center

12pm-6pm

4610 S. Coulter St.

Thursday the 22nd:

Walmart Super Center

12pm-6pm

5730 W Amarillo Blvd.

Friday the 23rd:

Walmart Super Center

12pm-6pm

4215 Canyon Drive