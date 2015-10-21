Online threat lands A&M student in jail

COLLEGE STATION - A Texas A&M student has been arrested after police say he posted threats of violence online.



According to authorities, 21-year-old Christopher Louis Bolanos-Garza, of Humble, was arrested on campus and charged Tuesday with making a terroristic threat.

University police say they received calls Tuesday about an anonymous post on social media website Yik Yak that warned people not to go on campus.

Police say they obtained a subpoena for information from the website about the post and linked the message to Bolanos-Garza.

The suspect is being held at the Brazos County Jail without bond. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

It was not immediately clear if the suspect has an attorney.