LUBBOCK, TX - The process to pick a jury for the retrial of Thomas Dixon continues this week.

Dixon is accused of hiring a hit man to kill Lubbock Doctor Joseph Sonnier in July of 2012.

In September of this year, Dixon bonded out of jail after a judge granted his request to lower the amount.

Last year, a jury could not reach a unanimous verdict in Dixon's case, leading to a mistrial.

On Wednesday, attorneys are scheduled to narrow down a new jury pool to 12 members and two alternates.

Testimony is scheduled to begin on Monday, October 26th.