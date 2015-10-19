Salvation Army Christmas Assistance Program begins

Amarillo, TX - With Christmas getting closer, the Salvation Army has begun their Christmas Assistance Program.

They have now started taking applications for the program, which provides gifts for children in need. Applications will be accepted Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 11:30 at the location on South Van Buren.

Last year, the program provided over 1,500 gifts to children in the panhandle.

For more information, call 373-6631.