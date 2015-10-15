Controversial phone app making way around U.S.

Amarillo, TX - A new phone app that claims to help people who get pulled over is receiving some criticism.

The app is called "Duey Dialer" and with the push of a button, developers say some encounters with law enforcement will be fully recorded.

The idea is when someone gets pulled over by law enforcement, the app records the entire conversation and sends it to a nearby attorney for court purposes....in real time. But it is not without critics.

Some argue the app promotes drinking and driving, as the app is catering toward those in a DUI situation.

"I think if you're going to plan ahead enough to get an app on your phone, why aren't you planning ahead on getting a ride home? There's Uber, there's taxi services," says MADD representative Dawn Bevan. "There's plenty of ways to plan ahead and not drink and drive. So to me, It's like...why would you get an app so that you can drink and drive? It just seems like it's irresponsible."

"We want to make it clear that we don't condone drinking and driving," says Duey Dialer VP of marketing Nate Leding. "We're very serious about that and I think what people have to look at this as is this is like insurance. Nobody expects to be pulled over, nobody expects to come across a DUI checkpoint. But if you have a couple that goes out for dinner and has a drink and is on their way home, they have assurance that their rights will be protected."

But local attorney Walt Weaver says those rights already are rather heavily protected, as all law enforcement vehicles have multiple cameras, and officers are wired with a microphone.

But he also tells us, it never hurts to have another form of documentation.

"This app recording is a neutral, gatherer of information," says Weaver. "So you may be gathering information if you're not impaired. I think it's always a good idea to gather information and all law enforcement...they're probably on board with it. It's always good to have equipment-gathering data."

If you use the app in Amarillo, as of now the nearest attorney the app will put you in contact with is in Dallas.

The app is free, but currently only available for Android users. Developers are now in the works of making it available for iPhone users.