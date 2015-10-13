West Texas man sentenced for luring girls for sex videos

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - A West Texas man who pretended to recruit models and lured a girl to a mall to shoot a sex video has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.



Amadeo Torres of Lubbock in June pleaded guilty to production of child pornography. Torres was sentenced Friday in Lubbock.



The 24-year-old Torres was arrested in June 2014 at South Plains Mall in Lubbock.



Investigators say Torres chatted online with a 14-year-old girl and pretended to be scouting for models. Authorities say Torres met the girl at the mall, took her into a family restroom, locked the door, got her to disrobe and then shot the video and molested her.



Torres was arrested a day later at the shopping center while allegedly trying to meet another girl.