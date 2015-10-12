AMBER ALERT: 6 year old last seen in Houston

HOUSTON, TX. - An Amber Alert has been issued for 6 year old Alexis Johnson, last seen in Houston, Texas.

The suspect is driving a blue, 2000 Ford F-150 pickup with the Louisiana license plate #F163202.

Harris County officers say the child's mother and her ex-boyfriend, the suspect, got into an argument. The suspect was then told to leave.

The suspect left in the listed vehicle with the 6 year old girl inside.

The man is not the child's father and is believed to be driving to Louisiana.

If you have information you are asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's office at (713)221-6000.