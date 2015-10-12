Fugitive out of Galveston County captured by Amarillo police

AMARILLO, TX - A wanted fugitive has been captured by Amarillo police.

Last week's 'Fugitive of the Week', Tana Romage, was tracked to a home in the 800 block of North Lincoln Street Friday night.

She has been wanted out of Galveston County for a felony warrant. The warrant is for theft of over $1500.00.

Romage was arrested and taken to the Potter County Correctional Center.