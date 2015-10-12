Amarillo, TX - A major road taking you northbound through Center City is now open today. Buchanan Street is now open making your morning commute a little easier.

The street has been closed for the last few weeks.



Drivers coming into downtown off of I-40 and I-27 could only use Fillmore Street and this was causing the backup. Motorists can now choose to take both Buchanan and Fillmore when driving though the city.

NewsChannel10 talked with Amarillo City Engineer Mark Read to discuss future plans for downtown work. According to Read there will be some projects over the next couple of years that close some streets downtown, and the downtown project that is scheduled to break ground this Friday will not have much affect on traffic.



We want to remind drivers to take it slow and drive safely when coming into the city.