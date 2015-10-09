Two face federal charges after crashing drone on White House lawn

WASHINGTON D.C. - Two people face federal charges after police say a drone crashed near the White House.

U.S. Park police say the incident happened overnight and the drone has now been seized by authorities.

The two men allegedly involved were given criminal citations but not arrested.

This is the latest incident involving drones flying near the White House.

In May, the Secret Service stopped someone caught flying a drone in front of the White House.

Back in January, a drone operator mistakenly crashed a small device on White House grounds.