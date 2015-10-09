Downtown construction could impact your morning commute

Downtown Amarillo TX - We have a traffic alert for you this morning and want to keep you in the know as you head out the door.



The Buchanan Street construction project could cause you some delays.



Usually two streets take you north through downtown and now drivers are limited to one. If you are coming into downtown from I-27 or I-40 you will be directed to use Fillmore street when coming into downtown and this is what is causing the backup.



A good portion of Buchanan is closed as crews continue the project.

NewsChannel10 is trying to keep you alert, safe, and on time for work. If possible, try to avoid downtown and if you can't expect some delays.