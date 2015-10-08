Support for injured APD officer Justin Scherlen continues

Amarillo, TX - Community support for APD officer Justin Scherlen, continues.

Officer Scherlen was severely injured in a head-on collision last month. He has since been recovering in the hospital, and locals are raising funds to prepare his home to be accessible when he arrives. Businesses like Riverfields gun shop are selling t-shirts and organizers are holding a walk in his honor.

"His home needs an addition that will be wheelchair accessible, so we're hoping with the sales of our tshirts will be able to help him. We're looking to make about 20,000 dollars just on t-shirt sales alone. The projected cost of the addition will be somewhere near 150 thousand dollars so we're currently looking for any type of donations from any businesses in Amarillo or anybody that would be willing to donate any type of material to help with his addition," says organizer Jessica Huerta.