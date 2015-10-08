Men who caused Southwest flight diversion last month plead not guilty

Amarillo, TX - The men who police say forced a plane to make an emergency landing in Amarillo last month have entered pleas.



Four of the men Jonathan Petras, Essa Solaqa, Khalid Yohana, and Wisam Shaker, appeared in Amarillo Federal Court this week and plead not guilty to the charge of interference with a flight crew.



Last month the court dismissed all charges without prejudice against Saiman Hermez and Ghazwan Shaba.



Last month, police were called to Rick Husband International Airport to escort 6 men off a Southwest flight.



The flight made an emergency landing in Amarillo because the flight crew claimed that the 6 men became loud and unruly.



The 6 men were then arrested on federal charges and booked into the Randall County Jail and all four of the men are scheduled to reappear in court later this month.

