Pumpkin shortage likely due to rain

Floydada, TX - Thanks to record rainfall, some farmers say there may be a shortage of a seasonal crop.

Experts say you probably shouldn't wait until November 20th to buy those canned pumpkins you'll need for Thanksgiving.

Summer rainfall hurt yields around the country for some pumpkin farmers. While the majority of the nation's top pumpkin producers are in the Midwest, one of the largest farms is in Floydada.

A large percentage of the pumpkins are for decorative purposes, however they do have some used for items like canned pumpkins. Due to the shortage, Assiter farm ranch owner Tim Assiter tells us they are seeing heavy traffic.

"They did have a wipe out in parts of the country this year, including Arkansas and throughout the Midwest," says Assiter. "We shipped pumpkins as far as Tennessee this year, which is unusual for us. We had an excellent crop and we had some extra pumpkins that we could ship outside our normal customer base and so we did ship all over the country because of those that were less fortunate."

In fact, they are sold out of certain types...Something Assiter says is unusual this early in the season. But he tells us, they did not let the heavy rain get in the way.

"I do not think it hurt the pumpkins, the pumpkins grew really really well. I think it limited our crop a little bit, but we have an excellent pumpkin crop this year."

His suggestion...if you're in need of canned pumpkin, but it as soon as it hits store shelves. Because once it's gone, it's gone for the season.

"I think that we need to tell the consumers, get out and get your pumpkin. We are out of wholesale, jack-o-lantern traditional pumpkins and the little mini pumpkin in our fields and that is the two that is very very short. The heirloom pumpkin, I think we're gonna have plenty of. Now, if you're talking about across the nation, I think you're gonna see some shortages in some areas. But not in Floydada Texas."

Some crop experts are estimating pumpkin yield could be off by a third this year.