Two in critical condition after rollover accident on Highway 287

Amarillo, TX - Two people are in critical condition after a rollover accident this morning.



The accident happened just before 8 a.m. on 287 near Reclamation Road.



According to DPS Troopers the Chevy Silverado over corrected before rolling and ending in the shoulder.



Two men were ejected from the vehicle and were transported to Northwest Texas Hospital in critical condition. The third occupant was sent to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.