Listeria scare recalls frozen green beans

NATIONWIDE - General Mills has issued a recall for 60,000 of their 16 ounce bags of Cascadian Farm frozen green beans.

This comes after one package tested positive for Listeria.

This is the second time this year the company has found the bacteria in it's green beans.

The recalled product has a "Best If Used By" date of June 29th, 2017.

So far there have been no reports of illness from the possible tainted products.

If you have the product in your home, you can contact the Cascadian Farm company at (800) 624-4123 for a free replacement.

