Aspen Foods recalling frozen, raw, stuffed and breaded chicken products

NATIONWIDE - Aspen Foods is recalling more than 500,000 pounds of frozen, raw, stuffed and breaded chicken products.

The fear driving this recall is possible salmonella contamination.

Affected products were made between August and September of this year.

The "Best If Used By" dates are August 23rd and December 15th of 2016.

Some of the brands involved include Koch Foods, Schwan's and Sysco.

These items have a product code of P-1358 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.