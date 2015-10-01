Man runs to raise awareness for Wounded Warriors

One man is running 720 miles to raise awareness for The Wounded Warriors Project.



Thursday Troy Drasher ran through Amarillo on his journey he calls Operation720.



Drasher, a veteran who was stationed in Abilene, is making the run from Colorado in 30 days. He is making the long trip on foot to raise awareness for The Wounded Warriors Project and along with raising awareness he also accepted donations, bringing in over $7,000 for the charity, a charity which he says is close to his heart.



Drasher says, "Just being surrounded by the men and women that have really sacrificed so much. I know individuals and I have seen individuals use the program first hand and I think it is just a great, a really great foundation."



Thursday he ran about 26 miles ending 10 miles north of Amarillo.



One of his dreams was to make a stop in Amarillo and eat at the Big Texan.



He will continue his journey Friday morning and is expected to make it to Abilene on October 15th.