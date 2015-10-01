Ford issues recall for previous recall

NATIONWIDE - Ford has announced two recalls for more than 370,000 vehicles and one of them involves a previous recall.

The first one affects close to 340,000 of the 1998 to 2003 Windstar Minivans.

The automaker says the brackets used to fix a corrosion problem with the rear axle, in a previous recall, may not have been properly installed.

The second recall is for nearly 37,000 of the 2015 Ford F-150's. Company officials say the adaptive cruise control can cause the truck's warning system to activate and slow the truck down.

Ford says the software needs to be updated.

So far, several accidents have been reported but no injuries.