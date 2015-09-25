The Canyon Chamber Chow Down is underway, and is an event that benefits the Canyon community. The Canyon Chamber Chow Down is not just about delicious Texas barbecue, for the chamber it is also about giving back to the community. All of the proceeds from today's event stay in the Canyon community. The Canyon Chamber put on events like this one to help revitalize their town.



One participant says, "A lot of work has been done on the square. remodels, things like that. We want to Revitalize this area and use it and just keep it happening here on the square."

Last year Canyon gave over $10,000 to local charities and this year will be no different.



The executive director of the Chamber says, "When we take in the money we put it back into the community. So one of the beneficiaries of today's deal is the Snack Pak program here in Canyon and also the Canyon Education Foundation. We want to support local organizations like those two that serve our kids in the community."

The 30 teams are from all over the Amarillo area. One of the teams is Rockwood Furniture Company and they are happy to be participating. Some of the men on the team are from canyon and know how important the event is for the community. "Well Canyon is my community, I live here, my kids go to school here. We want to support this community and be here."

There will be live music tonight starting at 7pm. Everyone is encouraged to attend and bring their families.



"It's great food, family fun, lots of other things. Also the money goes back into the two charities and we just want people to come down and enjoy the great food and the great music tonight."



The event runs until 10 and is 10 dollars for adults and 5 dollars for kids 10 and under.