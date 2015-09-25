Amarillo resident dead after major accident outside of Dumas

The Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-car accident that killed an Amarillo resident and injured another Friday morning.



It happened on U.S. 287, about five miles south of Dumas.



Abdulkarim Adam of Amarillo crossed into the median, striking a pickup.



He was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the pickup, Samuel Wallace was taken to the Moore County Hospital with minor injuries.



The southbound lanes of the highway were shut down for a few hours, but are now open.