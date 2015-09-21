Troopers reveal $155k in traffic bust

AMARILLO, TX. - Troopers with the Department of Public Safety have busted a man passing through near Vega, with 25 pounds of marijuana.

Friday evening, a routine traffic stop revealed more than $155,000 worth of weed.

The state trooper found 24 vacuum sealed bags of marijuana in the trunk.

The driver, 22 year old Hugh McCooty of Florida was booked into the Oldham County Jail.

Reports show the drugs were being taken from San Jose, California to Parkland, Florida.