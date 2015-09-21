Two American hostages set free, One still captive

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Two American hostages are now free after being held captive in Yemen.

White House officials say the men have been identified as Scott Darden and Sam Farran.

Reports say both men were taken hostage by rebel fighters back in March as they tried to flee the country.

A third American is still being held hostage but U.S. officials are not sure who has him. They have not yet released the third American's name.