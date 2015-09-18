Randall County sees new case of rabies

Amarillo, TX - Randall County has seen another case of rabies.

The notice was sent out today...a bat found in Randall County has tested positive for rabies.

In this case, there was human exposure. To date, there have only been two cases in the county, however officials are urging the public to take precaution.

Rabies is a preventable viral disease of mammals most often transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal. local veterinarian Merten Pearson tells us to put it simply...do not handle bats or any other animals known to carry the disease. He also stresses the importance of vaccinations.

"We vaccinate your pets not for their benefit...though they get the benefit of not getting rabies, that's a nice thing. But we really don't vaccinate them for that reason. We vaccinate them to build a barrier between you the human population and the wild population that actually has rabies out in it...the skunks, the fox, the bats," says Pearson.

Pearson says if you see a bat near babies and/or those who may be incapacitated, try to get a hold of the animal and alert animal control immediately.