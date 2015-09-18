Corrosion causes almost half a million recalls for Toyota

NATIONWIDE - Toyota is one of two automakers issuing recalls today, after 421,000 Rav 4's were pegged with faulty windshield wipers.

After reports from consumers, the company found that water dripping on the wiper joint can cause corrosion and then eventually fall apart.

The affected models are the 2009 to 2012 Rav 4's and about 2500 of the Electric Rav 4's made from 2012 to 2014.

Toyota says dealers will repair the issue for free.

