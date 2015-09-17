Risk of injury or worse causes recall in Recaro Child Safety seats

NATIONWIDE - Recaro Child Safety has recalled more than 170,000 car seats.

The two brands involved are the 'Pro-Ride' and 'Performance Ride' child safety seats.

The top tether is known to detach from the seat in the event of a crash, which is cause for the recall being issued.

The seat shells can also crack or come loose, increasing the risk of injury.

The company will be sending owners webbing with instructions on how to secure the seats.

So far, no injuries have been reported.