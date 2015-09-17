GM pays big after ignored recalls are linked to deaths

AMARILLO, TX. - An announcement today reveals General Motors has reached a 900 million dollar settlement with federal prosecutors.

The payoff comes after the automaker acknowledged knowing about faulty ignition switches for more than a decade and not issuing a recall.

To date, the faulty switches have been linked to more than 100 deaths and were only recalled just last year.

The Justice Department is expected to announce details of the deal at a news conference sometime today (Thursday).