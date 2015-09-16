Restaurant fire leaves $70k worth of damage behind

AMARILLO, TX. - A fire broke out at Tyler's BBQ Tuesday night leaving 70 thousand dollars worth of damage behind.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on Paramount after reports of flames coming from a building attached to the back of the restaurant.

After further investigation it was determined the fire started near the smokers and cookers in the building.

The metal building and cooking equipment was heavily damaged, however, flames never extended inside the restaurant.

No one was inside the buildings at the time and no injuries were reported.

The Amarillo Fire Marshall's office has ruled the cause of the fire as undetermined.