Possible arson destroys mobile home overnight

AMARILLO, TX - An overnight fire has consumed a mobile home and Randall County deputies say clues could point to arson.

Randall County first received calls of two suspicious vehicles in the 5400 and 5500 block of Tranquility Road.

It was around 3:30 this morning when the caller reported again that a mobile home at 5408 Tranquility was on fire and the two suspicious vehicles were speeding away.

The mobile home was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived. Investigators say the home is a total loss.

It's unknown if anyone was in the home at the time of the fire.

The blaze is currently under investigation.