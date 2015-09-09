IKEA issues third recall on same product

RECALL ROUNDUP: IKEA is recalling more than 38,000 crib mattresses made by Vyssa Spelevink.

The mattresses failed to meet the federal open flame standards and could easily catch on fire.

The company says consumers should stop using the mattresses immediately and return them to any IKEA store for a full refund.

This is the third time this particular brand has been recalled.

Customers who received replacement mattresses before will be notified.

You can also call IKEA at (888)966-4532.

At this time there have been no reports of any injuries.

