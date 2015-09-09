Rollover causes intersection of Loop 335 to close for more than an hour

AMARILLO, TX - A rollover accident at Loop 335 and Glenn Road shut down traffic for more than an hour Wednesday morning.

Around 7 a.m., two cars were involved in an accident where NewsChannel 10 crews were able to quickly get to the scene.

Officers say the cause of the crash was likely due to thick fog in the area.

The driver of the flipped car did manage to get out safely, but it's unclear if anyone else was injured.