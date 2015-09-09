Three truck drivers are dead after major collision

Channing, TX - Three truck drivers are dead and the investigation continues into a major collision.



Around 1:30 Wednesday morning two semi trucks collided at a curve on Highway 385 and FM 722, just 5 miles North of Channing.



One truck was traveling south and the other was going north when they hit head-on after one truck swerved into the wrong lane.



Impact from the crash paired with diesel fuel caused both rigs to go up in flames.



One truck was hauling grocery items and the other had various items from Target.



For hours, crews worked to clean up the debris and traffic was being diverted to another route.



Identities of the drivers have not yet been confirmed.



Roads in that area have been re-opened