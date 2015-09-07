Amarillo firefighters get tasty surprise for their service

AMARILLO, TX. - First responders are getting a big 'Thank You' from Olive Garden restaurant this Labor Day.

Our local location chose Amarillo Fire Station 9 as this years recipient of a free lunch.

More than 800 Olive Garden restaurants across the U.S. are delivering lunch to first responders.

The gesture is to show their appreciation and honor the ongoing dedication emergency workers show in serving the communities they live in.

This is the 14th year for the Olive Garden chain to participate in the 'Thank You' lunch.