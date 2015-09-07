Another software issue causes thousand of Jeeps to be recalled

NATIONWIDE - Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 7 thousand vehicles as software issues are once again causing problems.
The recall covers the 2015 Jeep Renegade that has a 6 1/2 inch touchscreen.
This is the second recall by the company for software issues in just two months.
The SUV is vulnerable to being hacked but is different from the system that caused a recall of 1.4 million Jeeps in July.
The automaker says owners will receive a thumb drive so they can perform an update themselves to fix the problem.
