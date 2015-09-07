Cucumbers likely source of Salmonella death

NATIONWIDE - At least one person has died and dozens of others are sick amid a Salmonella outbreak.

Now there's a recall of cucumbers linked to the illness in 27 states.

The recall affects "Andrews and Williamson" fresh produce cucumbers. They were sold under the 'Limited Edition' label after August 1st.

The cucumbers were imported from Mexico and health officials say they are likely the source of the outbreak that made more than 280 people sick.

The outbreak has killed one person in California and sent more than 50 others to hospitals.

The CDC says this strain of Salmonella is particularly dangerous for the elderly, infants and people with weak immune systems.

