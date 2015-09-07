Police respond to early morning aggravated assault

Amarillo, TX - An Amarillo man is in jail this morning, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Early Monday morning, officers responded to a call about a man armed with a handgun blocking a driveway. A female told officers the man approached her car and banged on the window with his handgun.
According to the woman, the man fired at least one round towards her car as she drove away. Officers did locate a spent shell casing in the front yard.
The man is identified as Robert Haire and was booked into the Randall County Jail. The incident remains under investigation.
