Officer laid to rest while search continues for suspects

ILLINOIS - An Illinois police officer will be laid to rest as the search continues for his killers.

52-year-old Lieutenant Joe Gliniewicz was killed last Tuesday as he radioed his pursuit of 3 suspects on foot.

When his backup arrived they found him with a gunshot wound.

A massive search continues for the 3 suspects.

Authorities have released very little information about the men other than that they are looking for 2 white men and 1 black man.

Gliniewicz was also known as "G.I. Joe" to his friends and community.