Recall could affect breakfast at your house

NATIONWIDE - Kenosha Beef International is recalling more than 89 thousand pounds of pork sausage patties.

The sausage could possibly contain small pieces of metal.

Recalled patties include, 24 ounce cartons and 13 1/2 pound cases of "Johnsonville Grillers" cheddar cheese and bacon flavor.

The product is dated December 29th and has a package number of 425-B.

There have been no injuries or illnesses reported at this time.

Customers can call (888) 556-2728 with any questions or concerns or to request a refund.

