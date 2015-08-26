Austin Creek Apartments body autopsy results inconclusive

Amarillo, TX - We have an update on the body that was found at Austin Creek apartments last week.

Amarillo Special Crimes Lieutenant Erick Bohannon tells us preliminary autopsy results were inconclusive.

While the investigation is ongoing, Bohannon says they are not classifying it as a homicide.



A toxicology report is pending and an official cause of death is expected in around six months.

The identity of the victim has not been released.