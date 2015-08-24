Huggies providing hotline number amidst controversy

Huggies says claims from parents about their baby wipes are false.

It's taking social media by storm...Parents around the country are sounding off saying they are finding tiny pieces of glass in Huggies baby wipes.

Huggies says it may be melted bits of fiber and does not plan to recall its products because it is not dangerous.

However the company has set up a page on its website and a phone number to answer questions about the issue.

That number is 1-888-485-6839.