Car seat straps cause massive recall

NATIONWIDE - The company Britax is recalling more than 200 thousand car seats today.

The issue is with faulty harness adjuster buttons, as they can cause the shoulder straps to come loose.

All of the affected seats were manufactured between August of last year and the end of last month.

Each model falls under three categories, which are the Advocate Clicktight, Boulevard Clicktight and Marathon Clicktight.

No injuries have been reported so far.

Britax says they will send customers a lubricant they can apply to the button to keep it from sticking.

If you have one of the products being recalled you can call the company at 888-427-4829 or go to Britax.com