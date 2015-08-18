Car seat straps cause massive recall

Takata is adding a new type of air bag inflator to the nation's largest automotive recall. The company filed documents with the U.S. government adding 2.7 million vehicles to the recall.
Lumicentro Internacional with Home Depot recalls Crystal Chandeliers due to fire and burn hazards.
Design Solutions International with Home Depot recalls light fixtures due to laceration and burn hazards.
.The Wornick Company is recalling approximately 61,538 pounds of beef ravioli products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.
