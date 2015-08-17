GM recalls Cobalts for second year, different reason

NATIONWIDE - General Motors is recalling close to 74 thousand of their 2010 Chevy Cobalts.

GM says improper wiring can prevent one of the driver's side air bags from deploying in a crash.

There has been one report of an accident with injuries, but the company isn't saying how severe it is.

The automaker says dealerships will be replacing the faulty wiring for free.

They also were quick to mention this recall is not connected to last year's recall of millions of Cobalt's for defective ignition switches.