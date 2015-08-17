Broken electrical connection causes VW recall

NATIONWIDE - Volkswagen is recalling 420 thousand vehicles due to an electrical glitch affecting the airbags.
The automaker says a spring in the steering wheel that controls the electrical connection, can break which prevents the airbag from deploying during a crash.
A list of the eight models affected are the 2010 to 2014 CC, Passat and Tiguan. Also affected are the EOS and Jetta made between 2010 and 2013.
The Volkwagen Golf and GTI that were made from 2011 to 2014 are included in the recall, as well as the 2011 to 2013 Sportwagen.
There have been no reports of injury or death stemming from the recalled vehicles, however, the company says drivers should contact the dealer for further inspection.
