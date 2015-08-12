Drivers will see 'Discount' after recall

NATIONWIDE - Discount Tire and America's Tire have announced a recall of nearly 80 thousand Pathfinder replacement tires.

The companies say, the tread on the recalled tires can separate, increasing the risk of crashing.

Discount Tire conducted a test and realized the rubber coating in the tires were not thick enough.

The tires in question were made between August of 2013 and May of this year.

So far, there have been no injuries or deaths reported.

Stores will notify owners and replace the tire or offer a refund.