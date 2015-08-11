John Deere issues lawn tractor recall

AMARILLO, TX. - John Deere is recalling nearly two thousand riding lawn tractors today after discovering a crash hazard.

It seems the brake arm can fail resulting in serious injury or even death.

The recall involves several John Deere models with serial numbers beginning in 1GXD.

Models affected were sold nationwide by major retailers. They are: D110, D125, D130, D140, D155, D160 and D170.

If you have one of these lawn tractors listed in the recall, the company says to call (800) 537-8233 for free repair.

There have been no reports of injury of death at this time.