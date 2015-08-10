UPDATE: Clovis man in serious condition after plane crash

CLOVIS, NM - UPDATE: James Bostwick of Clovis has been downgraded from serious condition to stable, after his plane crashed in Clovis early Sunday morning.

He remains hospitalized at University Medical Center in Lubbock today.

The pilot, James Bostwick, was flying from Melrose to Clovis and was attempting to land at the Clovis airport when the crash happened around 9 a.m.

Upon arrival, first responders immediately flew the pilot to Lubbock.

Curry County Sheriff's Deputies say a mechanical malfunction as he was landing the plane, could be to blame. The crash is being investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Bostwick is listed in the prestigious FAA Airmen Certification Database, which names him and other pilots who meet or exceed the high educational, licensing and medical standards established by the FAA.