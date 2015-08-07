Pampa Police see increase in counterfeit money - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Pampa Police see increase in counterfeit money

Pampa, TX -  Pampa police are urging the public to keep an eye on their money as counterfeit bills are circulating.

Officers say bills range from $10 to $100.

The bills are easily identifiable as counterfeit if time is taken to check for the security features that should be present.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Crime Prevention Office of the Pampa Police Department at 669-5700.

Powered by Frankly