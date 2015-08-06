Car seat safety checks underway

AMARILLO, TX. - Today, TxDOT and Safe Kids Panhandle have partnered up to check child safety seats.

Fire Station #13 hosted the event where folks could learn several things, like choosing the right safety seat for your child and properly securing the seat in your car.

Other important tips shared were understanding the dangers of airbags and when to graduate your child to a booster seat.

Statistics show that 4 out of 5 car seats are used incorrectly. When used properly, child safety seats are more than 70 percent effective in preventing deaths and 67 percent effective in preventing serious injury.

If you missed out on the checkups Thursday morning, contact the Texas Department of Transportation or head to their website for more information.